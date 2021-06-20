JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,176,138 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 93,251.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $56,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after buying an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $89,473,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,768,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1,728.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,618,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.25.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

