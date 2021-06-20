JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 514,143 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

