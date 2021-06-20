JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Shift4 Payments worth $45,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after purchasing an additional 270,969 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -93.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

