JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 167,380 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of Korn Ferry worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.88 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
