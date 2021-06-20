JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 167,380 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of Korn Ferry worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.88 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.