JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $53,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FUTU shares. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

