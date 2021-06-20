JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $6,761,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $447.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.