KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 14,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 27,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

