KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $1.57 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $138.90 or 0.00397574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

