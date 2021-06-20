Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

