Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

