Kepos Capital LP Has $3.83 Million Stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAACU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

