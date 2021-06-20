Kepos Capital LP Invests $3.21 Million in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 2.26% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 620,700 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

