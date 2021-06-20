Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $997,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,994,000.

NASDAQ LEGAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

