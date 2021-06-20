Kepos Capital LP Takes $2.87 Million Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

