Kepos Capital LP Trims Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of EDTXU opened at $10.15 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

