Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.62 on Friday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 115.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.78.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.