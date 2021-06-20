Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $111.53 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $111.53 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00130103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,172.02 or 1.00314403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.60 or 0.00811710 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,600,182,026 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,674,334 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

