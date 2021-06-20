Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

