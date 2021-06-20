Knott David M Buys 1,839 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Knott David M boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 74,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 751,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,026,218. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRCA. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

