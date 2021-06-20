Knott David M Buys New Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Knott David M purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Knott David M owned 0.09% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

