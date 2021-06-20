Knott David M Purchases Shares of 4,000 HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

