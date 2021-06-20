Knott David M Sells 22,700 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Knott David M cut its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Knott David M owned approximately 0.12% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

