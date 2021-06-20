Knott David M Sells 333 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Knott David M trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,259. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

