Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOLY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

