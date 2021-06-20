Korea Investment CORP Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

