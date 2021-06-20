Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,300 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,407.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,010.83 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

