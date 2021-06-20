Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,700 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

