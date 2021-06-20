Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

