Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of KRNT opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 545.69 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

