Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.36 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,371 shares of company stock worth $3,004,060. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

