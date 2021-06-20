Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

