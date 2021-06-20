Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LSBK opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

