Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $191.24 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

