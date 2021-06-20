LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $67.55 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

