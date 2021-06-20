Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Leidos worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

