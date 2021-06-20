Leisure Capital Management Buys 159 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,039,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The stock has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

