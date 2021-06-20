Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lennar traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.70. Approximately 175,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,622,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.
In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.
About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.
