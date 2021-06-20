Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lennar traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.70. Approximately 175,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,622,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.