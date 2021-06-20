Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.