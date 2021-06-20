Libertas Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Libertas Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Libertas Partners currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,423.40 ($18.60) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

