Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Liberty Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

