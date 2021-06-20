Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,261.44. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.