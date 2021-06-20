Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $77.85. 206,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,678. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.