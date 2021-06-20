Lido Advisors LLC Has $45.63 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $45,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. 824,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

