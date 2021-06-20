Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. 5,560,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

