Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 7,088 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.63. 55,414,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,763,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $346.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

