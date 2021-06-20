Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,041 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.9% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Knott David M owned about 0.45% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.61. 329,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

