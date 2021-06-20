Linear (LINA) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Linear has a market cap of $102.78 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,252,159 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

