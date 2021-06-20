LinkEye Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $135,091.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00181016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.30 or 0.99905109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.82 or 0.00830615 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

