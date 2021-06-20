Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $379.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

