LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 17.1% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. LockTrip has a market cap of $159.09 million and approximately $140,121.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $10.64 or 0.00029952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011691 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

